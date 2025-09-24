This is Not an Indian Side That Teams Can Scare Away: Sushma Verma

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 set to begin on September 30, JioStar expert Sushma Verma and India all-rounder Sneh Rana spoke on JioHotstar’s special show ‘Contenders’, sharing insights into the team’s preparation and mindset.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Contenders’, JioStar expert and former India cricketer Sushma Verma spoke about the team’s batting evolution and the confidence shown by emerging players:

“In the ODI cycle over the last two years, the Indian women’s cricket team has performed really well, especially the batting department. Earlier, we used to talk about how the batting side was heavily dependent on Harman and Smriti. Now, there is much more clarity in the team. Players like Pratika and Richa are contributing, Jemimah has always been contributing, and Smriti and Harman are there too. There is a very strong message for opponents that this is not a side you can easily scare away by making 250 runs.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Contenders’, India all-rounder Sneh Rana shared her thoughts on her role in the side and the importance of clarity in preparation:



“I play as a bowling all-rounder in the team, and there is a lot of clarity about which position you will bat at and which overs you are going to bowl. In all the series and matches played in the past, I have done the same preparation. Even in the camps, I have maintained the same clarity. Sticking to your strengths helps everybody. Yes, you put in variations and learn, but at the end of the day, your strength is what gives you success.”