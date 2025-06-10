IPL Took Away My Opportunity to Celebrate: Siddharth Mallya Slams Removal of RCB Victory Video

In a video on Instagram, Siddharth Mallya, son of former Royal Challengers Bengaluru co-owner Vijay Mallya, accused the Indian Premier League of taking away his opportunity to celebrate the franchise's victory, a first in 18 years.





Earlier, Siddharth posted a video of him celebrating the Bengaluru-based team's IPL triumph with a match running on TV in the background. The video was taken down after IPL complained of copyright violation.

Many fans raised questions after the video went missing.

Clarifying to those, Mallya put out a fresh video on Monday and said, "Hi guys, OK so as many of you would have seen i posted a very emotional video, on Tuesday, when RCB finally won the IPL, lots of you interacted with it. But for some reason Instagram decided to take down the video and banned me from interacting in the app.

"After I got to the bottom of this, I got to know IPL Complained and said I had violated their copyright policy. which is absolutely crazy. The video is less than a minute long, yes there was a screen in the background," he added.

"They not only took the video away, they took away my opportunity to interact and engage with fans and celebrate with fans who also waited for 18 years."

"Anyway if you tried to find that video because a lot of you asked me about it, that's what happened to it, I'm pretty upset about it, I'm pretty sad about it but such is life," he concluded.