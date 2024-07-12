These are the top five wicket-taking bowlers in Test cricket

Hyderabad: Legendary fast-bowler James Anderson's international career comes to an end after the first test against West Indies that ended with a victory on Friday.

The right-arm fast bowler is one of the leading wicket-takers in world cricket, 'Jimmie' as he is popularly known is the top wicket taking 'pacer' in Test cricket. The 41-year-old had picked 704 wickets with the red-ball. But who are the bowlers that are ahead of this legend? Let's find out.

Top Five Wicket takers in test cricket:

Muttaiah Muralidaran:

Sri Lanka's right-arm off spinner, Muttaiah Muralidaran tops the leading wicket takers chart. He had picked 800 wickets in the 133 tests that he played for the country. Muralidaran, in 2007 overtook Warne to become the leading wicket taker.

Shane Warne:

Australia's legendary leg spinner, Shane Warne is second in line with 708 wickets in 145 test matches. He also held the top rank briefly, until Murlidaran broke his record. Warner retired from Test cricket in 2007.

James Anderson:

The 41-year-old pacer with 704 wickets is at the third spot on the leading wicket-takers chart. He is also the fast bowler with the most wickets.

Anil Kumble:

Indian leg spinner, Anil Kumble is at fourth place with 619 wickets. The legend played 132 test matches for India. Kumble played his last test match in 2008.

Stuart Broad:

Broad, England's medium-fast bowler is at number five with 604 wickets. He had appeared in 167 tests for England before retiring from the game in 2023.