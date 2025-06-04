There's an End Date: Kohli Opens Up on IPL Future After RCB's Win

Moments after ending the 18-year dream, Royal Challengers Bengaluru talismanic batter Virat Kohli opened up on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future.

In the twilight of his career, Kohli is already done with Test and T20 Internationals. And the stylish player wants to ensure that when he walks away from the game for good, he does that with no regrets.



"Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So, there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had.

"So I look for ways to improve," he said.

He also made it clear that he is not open to the idea of being an impact player in the IPL.

"I can't play as an impact player, I want to feel 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That's the kind of player I have been. And God's blessed me with that perspective, with the talent," he said.