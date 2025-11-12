There is No Competition Between Me and Rishabh Pant: Jurel

South Africa’s Tour of India 2025 begins with a much-anticipated two-match Test series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With the new WTC cycle underway, India will look to continue their dominant run at home, while defending World Test Champions South Africa arrive with confidence and strong fast-bowling depth. Speaking exclusively on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel shared his thoughts on the upcoming challenge, his mindset, and the camaraderie with teammate Rishabh Pant.

"It’s going to be a very exciting battle. Both teams have strong fast-bowling attacks. Whether it’s Rabada and Marco Jansen from their side, or Bumrah bhai from ours, there’s quality all around. At the end of the day, if you want to win a match, you have to step up against good teams. South Africa are World Test Champions, so it’s going to be a good challenge. I’m looking forward to it."

On the narrative of ‘competition’ with Rishabh Pant:

"There is no competition between me and Rishabh bhai. Both of us are playing for India, and whoever plays, the motive is the same: to make India win. If he plays, I am happy. If I play, I am happy. If we play together, even better. The only focus is the team."

On his Test debut and representing India:

"It was a surreal moment for me to make my debut for India. Playing Test cricket was my childhood dream. Getting that first cap felt like I was on cloud seven. It was very special."

On his approach and mindset heading into the series:

"I am very confident that I’ll be able to contribute to the team. As a cricketer, the best feeling is when you come back to your room after the match and feel like you’ve done something for your team and that helped the team win. Every time I go in to bat, I look at the situation and think about what the team needs from me at that moment, and I try to play accordingly."