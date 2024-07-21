Mary Kom: Never give up on your dreams no matter how difficult the journey

However, her rise to success was not without roadblocks. As a woman in a male-dominated sport, Mary had to battle several challenges, including societal pressure and lack of support. “I had to fight with my parents, my community, and even my own doubts,” she says, adding, “But I was determined to succeed.”

May began her journey in boxing at 16. She was captivated by the sport when she saw Muhammad Ali fighting on TV. Despite initial reservations by her parents, she pursued her passion, ultimately managing to convince them to allow her to join a boxing academy. Shaping her skills with help from her coach, Mary soon rose through the ranks to become a state champion within six months and a national champion within a year.

Growing up in Manipur, she was always drawn to sports. Mary would often engage in activities categorized as ‘boys’ games’, like marbles and marbles. But this eventually led her to boxing. “I was a tomboyish child, always eager to challenge the boys,” she recalls with a chuckle.

When you talk to Olympic medal winner and six-time world champion, Mary Kom, it is easy to be struck by the sporting icon’s undying passion for boxing. Against all odds and obstacles she faced in her career, Mary is the epitome of resilience and grit.

Mary has countless accolades to her credit, including eight world championship medals, six of which are gold. She has also won an Olympic medal and has been recognised with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

In spite of her accomplishments, the boxing legend is modest. She credits her success to her faith in God and the support of her family and fans. “I am grateful for the blessings I have received. I believe that God has been kind to me, and I am thankful for that.”

One of the biggest challenges she faced was her comeback to the ring after turning a mother. “It was difficult, both physically and mentally. But I was determined to prove that I could still compete at the highest level.” Mary’s determination paid off, as she went on to win several international medals after her pregnancy.

The struggles we see in Priyanka Chopra's movie on Mary Kom are very little when compared to the sacrifices she has made for her career.

“I am able to share my journey with you only because I had the fighting spirit to beat the odds,” says Mary.

Appearing visibly disappointed over not being able to take part in the Paris Olympics, Mary Kom says, “If you have a hunger inside, you can achieve anything. And I still have it in me to enter the ring and bring back medals to my country. I am not scared inside the ring even if the opponent is heavier, clever or smarter than me. I can handle them. Fans shower me with their love and support me saying she's achieved everything and proved herself already and it’s okay for her to not win. But I am not satisfied.”

Looking back, Mary Kom is proud of the path she has walked and where it has brought her. Mary has inspired innumerable young girls and women to take up boxing and has paved the way for future generations of female boxers. “I am proud of the fact that I have been able to inspire others.”

Today, Mary’s focus is on giving back to her community. She runs a boxing academy in Manipur, where she trains young boxers and provides them with the support and guidance they need to succeed. “I want to help others achieve their dreams,” she says, adding, “I want to give back to my community and make a positive impact.”

As the conversation comes to a close, Mary’s words of wisdom linger in my mind. “If you have the will, there is a way,” she says. “Never give up on your dreams, no matter how difficult the journey may seem.” Mary Kom’s undying spirit and determination should serve as an inspiration for generations to come.