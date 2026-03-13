The Hundred Auction: SunRisers Leeds' X Account Suspended After Signing Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed

The SunRisers Leeds’ official X account was suspended on Thursday, March 12, after the franchise signed Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction.

The SunRisers bought Abrar for GBP 190,000 (approximately ₹2.34 crore) at the auction in London. He was the second Pakistan player sold during the auction after mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for GBP 140,000 (approximately ₹1.72 crore).

The move received criticism from fans in India, who took to social media to express their displeasure over the auction.

SunRisers Leeds is owned by the Sun Group, which also owns SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise’s CEO, Kavya Maran, attended The Hundred auction.

Meanwhile, X has not provided a reason for the suspension of the account. When users tried to access the account, they encountered a pop-up message that read: “Account suspended. X suspends accounts that violate the X Rules.”