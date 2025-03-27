That was vintage: Watson on Quinton de Kock's knock against Rajasthan Royals

Speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Shane Watson commented on Kolkata Knight Riders' comfortable chase: "It was definitely a comfortable chase, and Quinton de Kock was simply outstanding tonight. That was vintage Quinton de Kock—the kind of brilliance we've seen over the last 10 to 15 years, whether in the IPL or on the international stage. He executed his shots beautifully. That pull shot he played off Jofra Archer over mid-wicket—my goodness—it was a testament to the sublime form he's in. This performance will give KKR tremendous confidence, knowing they have such explosive firepower in their middle order. It’s a significant confidence-boosting win for KKR tonight."

Further analysing Rajasthan Royals' performance, Watson added: "The Rajasthan Royals batters struggled to find their timing and made a few execution errors, which prevented them from putting up a big total. A major difference was the calibre and quality of KKR’s spin attack. Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali bowled exceptionally well, whereas Rajasthan’s bowlers, particularly in the middle overs, lacked the potency we've seen from them in the past. This made things a lot easier for Quinton de Kock—he was patient, waiting for loose deliveries, and didn’t take unnecessary risks. With his wide range of shots, he can accelerate quickly when he's at his best."

JioStar expert Robin Uthappa also shared his thoughts on Rajasthan Royals' performance: "They’ll need to reflect on their auction strategy and analyse what they might have missed. But hindsight is a luxury they don’t have right now. Their bowling attack seems a bit thin, relying heavily on Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer. However, it’s important to consider that Jofra Archer is returning to regular cricket after a hiatus of over two and a half years. He has endured multiple injuries and other challenges that have taken a toll on his body. That inevitably affects a player’s mental makeup and self-confidence. There’s a lot to unpack here."

Robin Uthappa spoke about Yashasvi’s innings, highlighting a missed opportunity: "This was an opportunity for him to take on the responsibility and guide his team through. He was a set batter on a pitch that wasn’t the easiest for batting. When I say that, I mean in comparison to the high-scoring surfaces we see today, especially with the impact player rule allowing teams to field up to eight specialist batters, plus an all-rounder, effectively giving them nine batting options. With that depth, batters have the freedom to attack, but reading the conditions and match situation is crucial. Unfortunately, Yashasvi didn’t do that today."

Shane Watson previews the CSK vs RCB clash happening on March 28, highlighting the challenge for RCB: "It’s going to be a huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, especially given the quality of bowlers CSK have at their disposal. Just look at the three spinners who bowled brilliantly in their opening game against MI—Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad. They are going to be a real handful on that surface. Seeing Noor Ahmad make such an impact in his first game for CSK will only boost the team’s confidence, knowing they have another wicket-taking option. RCB will likely need to adjust their team composition to counter CSK’s strengths. But make no mistake—Chepauk is a fortress. CSK’s entire setup is built around excelling in Chennai, and it will be very difficult for RCB to break through. Someone from their side will need to produce something truly special to pull off a win."