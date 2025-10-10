Hyderabad Pickleball League: The Raptors Welcome Tharun Bhascker as Co-owner

Hyderabad: The Raptors, one of the city’s most exciting franchises in the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL), announced the addition of acclaimed filmmaker and actor Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as co-owner. Tharun joins hands with Kaushik Manepalli, and Divya Priyanka Reddy, Co-Founders of Orbit Flight Training Centre, as part of a dynamic ownership group that embodies innovation, energy, and sporting excellence.



The Raptors are among the eight franchises competing in India’s first professional hyper-local pickleball league, which officially begins today in Hyderabad. The collaboration brings together three individuals from distinct worlds, cinema, business, and aviation, united by their shared passion for sport and their belief in Hyderabad’s growing sporting culture.



Tharun Bhascker, speaking about his new role, said, "I’ve always believed that sport and storytelling have something in common, both have the power to unite, inspire, and energize people. The Hyderabad Pickleball League is a brilliant platform that captures that spirit, and The Raptors represent everything I admire, energy, ambition, and character. I’m thrilled to be joining Kaushik and Divya in this journey and to contribute to a team that’s here to compete hard and entertain even harder."



Kaushik Manepalli said, "We’re delighted to have Tharun join The Raptors family. His creativity, perspective, and connection with audiences bring a completely new dimension to our team. The Raptors have always stood for boldness and belief and with Tharun’s energy added to the mix, we’re ready to make a statement right from the first match tomorrow."



Divya Priyanka Reddy added, "The Hyderabad Pickleball League has already created so much excitement, and having Tharun onboard makes this moment even more special. The Raptors are a team built on passion, personality, and teamwork, qualities that define all three of us as co-owners. We’re looking forward to a competitive season and to being part of a league that’s redefining what modern sport can look like in India."



The Hyderabad Pickleball League, owned and exclusively marketed by Centre Court Sports & Entertainment, features eight franchise teams and will run from October 10 to December 13, 2025, with matches every Friday night across Hyderabad. The Raptors’ leadership trio aims to bring a unique blend of creativity, ambition, and sporting spirit to the league, setting the tone for what promises to be an action-packed inaugural season.

