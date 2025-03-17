Thank you for getting me back to CSK: Ashwin to Dhoni

Former India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thanked Mahendra Singh Dhoni for giving him a post-retirement gift.





During a book launch event on Sunday where Dhoni was also present, Ashwin said, "I invited MS for my 100th Test to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. Unfortunately, he couldn't come, but I didn't think you'd hand over the gift of getting me back to CSK. It's a much better one, so thank you MS."

After making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009 with the Chennai-based franchise, Ashwin was part of CSK's triumphant side in 2010 and 2011. The off-spinner was later part of multiple teams including the Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.



Now, nearly after a decade Ashwin is making a comeback to Chennai Super Kings.





"It was nice to go around and get a flavour of what it is like everywhere. You learn a lot, but one thing that really stands out is that CSK has remained a team that's evolved, yet at the same time, remained an archive."

"It's a wonderful place to be. I want to enjoy all the same moments that I experienced years ago," Ashwin said.



In a shocking decision, Ashwin said good-byes to his international career in December midway during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy.



Meanwhile, the much awaited 18th season of IPL would commence from March 22. CSK would face Mumbai Indians on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in their first outing.