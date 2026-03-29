Ter Stegen's FIFA World Cup Chances 'Very Slim': Germany Coach Nagelsmann

Berlin: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Sunday that goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was unlikely to go to the World Cup this summer as he continues his return from injury.

The 33-year-old Barcelona goalkeeper, who is on loan at Girona, underwent surgery on a torn hamstring in February, the latest in a series of injury setbacks.

Talking to reporters ahead of Monday's friendly against Ghana in Stuttgart, Nagelsmann revealed he had spoken with Ter Stegen this week.

The coach said the goalkeeper was unlikely to make the World Cup squad.

"The chance is very, very, very slim, because you have to consider the overall situation," said Nagelsmann.

"He didn't play for a year and then got injured. He's been out for a year, so to speak, and played very little.

"He should give it his all in his rehab... But he's not 21 anymore. He's got a few games under his belt.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him, but we all have to be patient."

The long-time back-up to Manuel Neuer took over as Germany's number one when the 2014 World Cup winner retired after Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann said as recently as February that Ter Stegen was Germany's leading goalkeeping candidate for the World Cup. Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann started the 4-3 friendly win away to Switzerland on Friday.