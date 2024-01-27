Vizag: Sampath Wins DRM Cup Tennis Men’s Title

Visakhapatnam: Sampath won the men’s singles title in the 4th DRM Cup tennis championship, conducted by the East Coast Railway Sports Association on the concluding day at the Waltair Railway Stadium on Friday. He defeated Santosh in the final.

More than 100 players from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka vied for the titles in various categories. Top national players like M.V.L.N. Raju, Sampath and Satish and international player Srinivas participated.

Divisional railway manager and president of the association Saurabh Prasad presented the trophies to the winners in the presence of senior officials.





The results:

Boys’ Under-16: Winner: Shourya. Runner: Tohipika.

Men’s doubles: Winners: Srinivas/ Yellaji. Runners: Siva/Kamesh.

35 plus men’s doubles: Winners: M.V.L.N. Raju/Vissu. Runners: Satish/Ravi Sankar.

45 plus men’s doubles: Winners: M.V.L.N. Raju/ Sudarshan Raju. Runners: Satish/Ravishankar.