The 22-time Grand slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after the ongoing Davis Cup finals.



"I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis," he said in a video.



"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations," he further said.





Nadal, dubbed as the "King of Clay" won 14 French Open titles. He has won 112 of his 116 major matches at Roland garros.

"I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could ever have imagined," he said.



"I’m very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," he added.



