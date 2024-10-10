Rafael Nadal Set To Retire From Professional Tennis After Davis Cup
The 22-time Grand slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after the ongoing Davis Cup finals.
"I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis," he said in a video.
"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations," he further said.
Nadal, dubbed as the "King of Clay" won 14 French Open titles. He has won 112 of his 116 major matches at Roland garros.
"I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could ever have imagined," he said.
"I’m very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," he added.
Apart from winning French Open, Nadal has won US Open four times and also clinched the Wimbledon as well as the Australian Open twice.
He has helped Spain to win five Davis Cup titles and also won Olympic singles.
Rafael Nadal is behind Novak Djokovic in the most grand slams tally. He was named in the Spain's squad for the Davis Cup, which is set to take place from November 19 to 24.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
