Naomi Osaka Makes Grand Entrance With Fashion Statement at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka made a fashion statement and quite an entrance to the Australian Open, wearing a wide-brim hat, veil and holding a white umbrella as she walked onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match on Tuesday.

The No. 16-seeded Osaka has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open.

She was playing No. 65-ranked Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the last match of Day 3 on the main show court at Melbourne Park.