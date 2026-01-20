 Top
Naomi Osaka Makes Grand Entrance With Fashion Statement at Australian Open

Tennis
20 Jan 2026 3:58 PM IST

The No. 16-seeded Osaka has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka made a fashion statement and quite an entrance to the Australian Open, wearing a wide-brim hat, veil and holding a white umbrella as she walked onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match on Tuesday.

The No. 16-seeded Osaka has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open.

She was playing No. 65-ranked Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the last match of Day 3 on the main show court at Melbourne Park.

AP
