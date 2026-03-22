Miami Open: Sinner Starts off Title Bid in Comprehensive Fashion

Miami [US]: Italian tennis star and world number two Jannik Sinner began his Miami title campaign with a convincing win over Damir Dzumhur in the opening round.

On Saturday night, Sinner, fresh off his Indian Wells Open triumph, defeated Dzumhur 6-3, 6-3, according to the ATP’s official website.

Six days after securing his first title of the year, Sinner matched Serbian great Novak Djokovic for the most consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events, reaching a total of 24. He is currently on a 12-match winning streak in this category, following title victories in Paris last November and at Indian Wells in California.

Sinner will next face 30th seed Corentin Moutet, who defeated Tomas Machac 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 in his match.

Reflecting on his performance, Sinner said, “I feel like the scoreboard matters at times. For me, I try to improve as a player and put myself in a position to play as many matches as possible. I treat every opponent the same, aiming to give my best with a positive attitude.”

The Italian is aiming for his second Miami title, having first won the tournament in 2024. His strong serving played a key role against Dzumhur, as he won 14 of 17 points at the net.

“For me, the transition game is very important. It’s an area we’ve worked hard to improve,” Sinner said. “It depends day by day. Today, after getting an early break, I tried to stay aggressive.”

He added, “At times it worked very well, though I made a few unforced errors. I didn’t have much time to adjust here, as conditions are quite different from Indian Wells. First-round matches are never easy, so I’m happy with the result.”