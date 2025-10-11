Indians Continue to Shine in Quarter Finals at FIP Silver Radha TMT Indian Open

Hyderabad: Indian players continued to make waves on the third day of the FIP Silver Radha TMT Indian Open, as multiple homegrown duos powered their way into the quarterfinals at the KPGBA courts in Hyderabad. With strong performances across both the men’s and women’s categories, local fans were treated to a day full of spirited padel action and landmark results.

In the men’s category, it was another impressive showing from A. Kumar and M. Hyder, who clinched a 7-5, 6-2 victory in an all-Indian contest against D. Gowda and V. Kotha to advance to the last eight. Joining them will be the pairing of C. De Sanctis and Prakhyath Kc, after the Indo-Spanish duo extended their winning run with a confident 6-2, 6-1 triumph over India’s S. Sharma and H. Samah.

In the women’s draw, India’s S. Dandu and P. Manikonda booked their place in the quarterfinals following a strong 6-4, 6-1 win over compatriots V. Jadala and V. Jadala, while S. Kour and R. Sree S advanced after receiving a walkover from Spain’s A. Santamaria Landa and the Netherlands’ R. Van Der Hoek (3). Adding to the growing list of home success stories, S. Buddhala and A. Bundhel progressed via walkover against fellow Indians A. Upadhyaya and S. Valishetty, setting up an all-Indian quarterfinal clash that promises fireworks.

Among international results, Argentina’s M. Conte Gonzalez and M. Cabrera edged past Italy’s P. Farabbi and Spain’s A. Pozo Rius (8) 6-4, 7-6(2), while Great Britain’s E. Bardo and Egypt’s M. Hesham continued their dominant run with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over S. Colah and A. Patel. Spain’s M. Melero Bernal and Italy’s N. Zurita (6) also progressed, defeating Sweden’s M. Björkman and the Netherlands’ N. Van Betuw 6-3, 7-6(7), and Spain’s G. Figuerola Santiago and R. Belmont Pastor (4) beat India’s E. Sai Teja and R. Kishore 6-0, 6-1.

With four Indian pairs through to the quarterfinals and more matches to be played later in the day, home fans will have plenty to cheer for as the tournament moves into its decisive stage. The stage is now set for an electrifying weekend of padel, as local favourites look to continue their dream run at Hyderabad’s KPGBA courts.