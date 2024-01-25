Federer and Chopra Unite in Zurich for Inspiring Exchange

Switzerland Tourism, however, has set the ball rolling by uniting these two great icons who belong to different worlds of sport — Tennis and Javelin Throw — at Zurich’s La Réserve Eden au Lac for a casual and free-flowing conversation.

Mumbai: When Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer meets Indian Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in Zurich, the world sits up and takes notice. After all, not often do you see two dedicated, charming, and passionate sportspersons who’ve done their respective countries proud, occupy the same space!

The rendezvous was marked by mutual respect, admiration, and shared stories of triumph and dedication between the two stars. Federer, known for his longevity and prowess on and off the tennis court, warmly welcomed Neeraj who is also Switzerland Tourism’s Friendship Ambassador, to his home country.

“It’s a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world. Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence. We had a wonderful time exchanging notes about our respective passions and life’s experiences on and off the field,” said Neeraj Chopra.

Roger Federer was equally excited meeting Neeraj and shared, “I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination. It’s been great to meet him here in Zurich.”

Other than sharing a great love for sports, they also share a common love for Switzerland! Roger Federer is the global ambassador for Switzerland Tourism and Neeraj Chopra is the board’s Friendship Ambassador from India.

Organized by the Switzerland Tourism Board, this historic meeting between Roger Federer and Neeraj Chopra served as a reminder of the power of sport to bring people together, transcending borders, cultures, and disciplines. The same power applies to tourism.

“We are so happy that we could organize a meeting between these two great sports icons who are both our brand ambassadors as tourism also brings people together by fostering cultural exchange and widening our horizons with diverse experiences which enrich our lives”, Ritu Sharma, Deputy Director, and Marketing Head – India, added.