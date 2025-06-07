Djokovic Unsure Of Playing at French Open

PARIS: Novak Djokovic is unsure he will play at the French Open ever again after losing to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion cast doubt on whether he will be back at Roland-Garros next year, when he will be 39. Moments after losing 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3), Djokovic took the time to put his bag down and applaud all sides of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know. That’s why I was a bit more emotional even in the end,” Djokovic said.

“But if this was the farewell match of the Roland-Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

He kissed his hand after the defeat, then put it on the clay, as if saying farewell to the French Open, where he was champion three times. He pulled his bags up, looked high up into the stands, and headed down to the tunnel.

“Do I wish to play more, yes I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months' time, I don’t know,” Djokovic said. “I said it could have been my last match (here), I didn't say it was.”

Djokovic said he definitely intends to play at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but is not sure about his plans after that.