Baby Mirza Malik! Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik blessed with a baby boy; wishes pour in

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza, Indian tennis ace, and Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket team, skipper were blessed with a baby boy. Shoaib took to Twitter to share a delightful news.

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik,” wrote the cricketer.

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

Farah Khan, filmmaker and choreographer and Sania's friend, took to Instagram while Shoaib's manager and agent Ameem Haq wished the duo on Twitter.

#BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon 🙏🏼 — Ameem Haq (@AmeemHaq) October 30, 2018

Wishes poured in for the new parents and the baby boy on Twitter with the likes of Shahid Afridi.

Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen https://t.co/pUyLJGhOIr — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2018

Congrats to u both ALLAH bless ur family ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 30, 2018

Congratulations on the baby, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

He may create a racquet, bat I'm sure you'll have a ball.#BabyMirzaMalik — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 30, 2018

Bohot bohot mubarak my dearest @MirzaSania & @realshoaibmalik !!!! MashAllah. Wishing the best health & looooong life to both mommy & the darling baby boy!! 👶🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) October 30, 2018