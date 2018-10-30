Baby Mirza Malik! Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik blessed with a baby boy; wishes pour in

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza, Indian tennis ace, and Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket team, skipper were blessed with a baby boy. Shoaib took to Twitter to share a delightful news.
“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik,” wrote the cricketer.
Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018
Farah Khan, filmmaker and choreographer and Sania's friend, took to Instagram while Shoaib's manager and agent Ameem Haq wished the duo on Twitter.
#BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon 🙏🏼— Ameem Haq (@AmeemHaq) October 30, 2018
Wishes poured in for the new parents and the baby boy on Twitter with the likes of Shahid Afridi.
Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen https://t.co/pUyLJGhOIr— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2018
Congrats to u both ALLAH bless ur family ameen— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 30, 2018
Congratulations on the baby, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 30, 2018
He may create a racquet, bat I'm sure you'll have a ball.#BabyMirzaMalik
Bohot bohot mubarak my dearest @MirzaSania & @realshoaibmalik !!!! MashAllah. Wishing the best health & looooong life to both mommy & the darling baby boy!! 👶🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik— MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) October 30, 2018
Soooo many congratulations to both of you. ❤ @MirzaSania— Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) October 30, 2018
Love for the baby. 👶 #BabyMirzaMalik
