US Open: Serena Williams shrugs off Sharapova to storm into second round

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Sharapova has now fallen to the 87th position in the rankings.
The world number eight won both the sets quite easily allowing Sharapova to win two games across two sets. (Photo: AFP)
 The world number eight won both the sets quite easily allowing Sharapova to win two games across two sets. (Photo: AFP)

New York: Serena Williams cruised past Maria Sharapova as she defeated her 6-1, 6-1 in the first round match of the US Open on Monday (local time).

Williams was seen playing in her own aggressive style and she did not allow Sharapova to create any momentum in the match.

 

The world number eight won both the sets quite easily allowing Sharapova to win two games across two sets.

With this win, the American has now improved her record to 20-2 against Sharapova across tournaments.

Sharapova has now fallen to the 87th position in the rankings.

The 37-year-old will next face Catherine McNally in the second round.

...
Tags: serena williams, maria sharapova, us open
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From Sports

KL Rahul with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their reception. (Photo: Twitter/KL Rahul)

KL Rahul's post with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma will wipe away your Tuesday blues

Sumit Nagal in action against Federer. (Photo: AFP)

US Open: Sumit Nagal goes down against Federer after clinching first set

The 19-year-old Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets. (Photo: File)

Arjun Tendulkar included in Mumbai squad for pre-season tournament

The first set was a closely fought affair as both Federer and Nagal went back and forth and at one stage the set was tied at 4-4. (Photo: AFP)

Sumit Nagal goes past Federer in the first set at US Open



