Sports Tennis 18 Jan 2020 Sania after Hobart t ...
Sports, Tennis

Sania after Hobart triumph: So you thought I was rusty?

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 7:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 7:39 pm IST
After two and a half years and a baby, tennis mom returns to the circuit with a resounding victory in her first tournament
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine pose with their medallions after winning the WTA Hobart International trophy defeating Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the finals, in Hobart, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine pose with their medallions after winning the WTA Hobart International trophy defeating Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the finals, in Hobart, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: There was not much rustiness but just the initial nervousness, which a “pleasantly surprised” Sania Mirza shook off to win a title in her first tournament in 27 months, capping off her comeback from a maternity leave in style.

Partnering Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenov, the trailblazing Indian tennis player annexed the Hobart International trophy with a straight sets win over second seed Chinese pair of Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang.

 

She worked hard to get into shape but the way she moved, it seemed Sania was never away from the courts.

“It's something I did not expect totally, so to say, but I am excited to be able to do this in my first tournament on comeback," Sania told PTI in an exclusive interview from Melbourne.

“I honestly thought I would be a bit more rustier than I was. I was pleasantly surprised that I was not. But there are things I can improve and that is what makes a champion. You always want to get better in what you are doing, no matter how well you do."

The 33-year-old winner of six Grand Slam titles said she played without pressure, and insisted there was no secret to the swift success on comeback.

“There is no key, I wish I knew, there was one key to winning. I just enjoyed my game. You have to work hard, play your game. I was playing with a new partner, new gear after two-and-a-half years. There was no pressure and no expectations.

"The first match was the only one when I felt a bit nervous because I did not know how my body would react and how I would play. That match was difficult but it set the tone and momentum. I was happy to come though that one and after that things kept getting better and better," she said.

Sania said her body has certainly changed after giving birth to son Izhaan but she did not have to tweak her post-match recovery process much.

“It does change. I was dealing with a calf injury, from last month and I aggravated a bit today. I am still icing it as we speak but it should not be serious.

“The body is a lot different now. It recovers different. But recovery (process) has not changed so much, it's similar."

Asked if she could go for her shots as she was doing before the break, she said, “I was able to do enough, I can improve, no matter how I play."

"My serve was decent but I can improve. I the first match I was not serving that well and was not returning well on important points but by the time I was playing the final, I was doing both of those little better. It is a process, it does not happen overnight. It's something will keep working on."

Serena Williams set an example in 2018 when she came out playing highly competitive tennis after giving birth to her daughter Olympia. There are other tennis moms like Victoria Azrenka and Evgeniya Rodina.

Sania said she did not seek any input from tennis moms but their presence on the Tour is inspiring enough.

“I did not speak to anyone but it is inspiring to see so many moms around, playing well in different sports."

Sania will play the Australian Open mixed doubles with compatriot Rohan Bopnna after her original first-choice Rajeev Ram opted out due to health reasons.

...
Tags: sania mirza, sania mirza returns, tennis moms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Sania Mirza wins Hobart doubles title in dream comeback

Latest From Sports

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday said that all-rounder Ben Stokes is going through the best phase of his career and will definitely go down as one of the all-time great all-rounders. (Photo:AP)

Ben Stokes will go down as one of the all-time greats, says Michael Vaughan

Indian batsman KL Rahul and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. PTI photo

Where did KL Rahul get his game technique from?

After Kagiso Rabada was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from the next test against England, South Africa coach Mark Boucher said that aggression should not be taken out of the game despite agreeing that the bowler had pushed his wicket-taking celebration a little too far. (Photo:AFP)

Mark Boucher does not want aggression to be taken out of cricket

It was on January 18, 2015, that South Africa batsman AB de Villiers registered the fastest century in the 50-over format. (Photo:screengrab/youtube)

On this day, AB de Villiers smashed fastest ODI ton



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

More seasoned, less fearless, Naomi Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Naomi Osaka has learned to appreciate her victories more after enduring the 'toughest' year of her fledging career and the Japanese world number three says mentally she is in a better place to launch her Australian Open title defence. (Photo:AP/PTI)

Ashleigh Barty sets up Adelaide final against teenager Yastremska

World number one Ashleigh Barty fought back from a set down to beat unseeded Danielle Collins 3-6 6-1 7-6(5) on Friday to reach the Adelaide International final where she will face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. (Photo:AP)

Respite to Australian Open players as air quality improves

A sign warns spectators of air quality ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. AP photo

Sania Mirza wins Hobart doubles title in dream comeback

Sania Mirza and her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok win the Hobart International tournament. Twitter image

Ashleigh Barty scrapes through for much-needed win in Adelaide

World number one Ashleigh Barty was staring at a second consecutive first-round exit from Australian Open warmup events on Tuesday before grinding out a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Adelaide International. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham