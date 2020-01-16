Sports Tennis 16 Jan 2020 Hobart International ...
Sports, Tennis

Hobart International: Sania enters women's doubles semifinals

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Sania and Kichenok defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in a contest that lasted one hour and 24 mins
Sania Mirza. Twitter image
 Sania Mirza. Twitter image

Hobart: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok here on Thursday.

Sania and Kichenok defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in a contest that lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

 

The fifth-seeded Indo-Ukrainian combination will now lock horns with the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

Zidansek and Bouzkova got the better of Canada's Sharon Fichman and Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3 3-6 10-4 in their last-eight stage clash.

Sania and Kichenok made a strong start and broke their opponents twice to take the lead. They also did well to save four break points in the opening set.

The second set went on serve till the eighth game before King and McHale broke Sania and Kichenok to draw level in the contest.

However, the third set was a stroll in the park for Sania and her partner as they dominated their opponents with superior serves.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to WTA circuit after two years. During her two-year break, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Before the ongoing event, Sania last played at China Open in October 2017.

A trailblazer in Indian tennis, Sania is a former world No.1 in doubles and has six Grand Slam titles to her credit.

She retired from the singles competition in 2013 after becoming the most successful Indian woman tennis player. In 2007, she attained a career-high 27th position in the WTA singles chart.

...
Tags: sania mirza, hobart international


Related Stories

Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles QFs

Latest From Sports

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after a point against Simona Halep of Romania during their womens singles quarter-final match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide. AFP photo

Sabalenka stuns Simona Halep, storms into Adelaide quarterfinals

Manchester United's Juan Mata celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English FA Cup third round replay soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. AP photo

Man U beats Wolves, Injured Rashford could miss Liverpool match

PSG's Kylian Mbappe goes for a header during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, France. AP photo

Kylian Mbappe nets two against former club as PSG win 4-1 at Monaco

Belgian tennis player and former world number one Kim Clijsters in a warm-up game in Bree. AFP photo

Australian Open: Smoke risks worry Kim Cljsters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Ashleigh Barty scrapes through for much-needed win in Adelaide

World number one Ashleigh Barty was staring at a second consecutive first-round exit from Australian Open warmup events on Tuesday before grinding out a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Adelaide International. (Photo:AFP)

Angelique Kerber starts strong at Australian Open warmup in Adelaide

Former world number one Angelique Kerber swept past the challenge from China’s Wang Qiang 6-1 6-3 to pick up her first win of the year at the inaugural Adelaide International on Monday. (Photo:AFP)

Coco Gauff aiming for magical time at Australian Open

A little magic may help Coco Gauff go a long way in next week’s Australian Open main draw, with the American teenager entering her first Grand Slam tournament solely on her own merits. (Photo:AFP)

Sore Caroline Wozniacki pulls out of Kooyong Classic

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday pulled out of the Kooyong Classic citing soreness, meaning the Dane will have no further match practice before next week's Australian Open -- her final tournament before retiring. (Photo:AFP)

Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles QFs

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament here on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham