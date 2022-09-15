  
Tennis legend Roger Federer announces his retirement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 15, 2022, 7:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 7:25 pm IST
 File photo Roger Federer. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: Stating that the upcoming Laver Cup will be his last ATP tournament, Tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement on Thursday.

Thanking his opponents, Federer made a heartfelt social media post in which he said "I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget.We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful."

The 41-year-old star has played more that 1500 matches and won 20 major titles, dominating the court for a period of over 24 years.

Tags: laver cup, roger federer


