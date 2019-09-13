Sports Tennis 13 Sep 2019 Davis Cup: India to ...
Sports, Tennis

Davis Cup: India to take on Pakistan in November after security review

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
AITA had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.
The tournament will now take place in November and the dates will be declared by September 9. (Photo: AFP)
 The tournament will now take place in November and the dates will be declared by September 9. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced the new dates for the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan which will be held in Islamabad tentatively on November 29-30 or on November 30-December 1 this year.

"The security situation will be reviewed on November 4 whether the tie can be held in Islamabad or to be shifted to a neutral venue," AITA said in a statement.

 

On August 22 the International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan scheduled to be held in September after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on September 14-15," ITF had said in the statement.

"The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials, and spectators," the statement added.

The tournament will now take place in November and the dates will be declared by September 9. ITF will monitor the security situation in Pakistan and re-examine the situation before the tournament.

"The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than September 9. The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie," ITF had said in the statement.

ITF postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November, after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

AITA had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

The letter was written after India abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. After which the situation between India and Pakistan became tense.

...
Tags: davis cup, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Jhingan said India will have to win against Bangladesh and Afghanistan before thinking of

Jhingan says Indian players 'defended with our lives' in draw against Qatar

The 16-member ODI and T20I squads will be named on September 23. (Photo: Twitter)

Sarfaraz Ahmed retains captaincy for Sri Lanka series

Dipika, who is currently taking a break from the professional circuit, also said the federation doesn't communicate with the players before taking key decisions. (Photo: File)

'Disheartening to see state of Indian squash': Dipika Pallikal

The pacer uses the outswinger very well and according to him playing in England gave him confidence to execute the skill. (Photo: AP)

'Always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket': Jasprit Bumrah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Naomi Osaka announces split with coach

Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka on Friday said she is splitting with her coach Jermain Jenkins. (Photo: AP)

Tennis star Kim Clijsters to come out of retirement; watch video

Tennis star Kim Clijsters has announced that she would be coming out of retirement and will be making a return to the tennis court in 2020. (Photo:AFP)

'I had thoughts of giving up': Sumit Nagal reflects back on his tennis career

The 22-year-old earned a string of new admirers at Flushing Meadows when he came out swinging in his Grand Slam main draw debut to win the opening set against Federer at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Photo: AFP)

Bianca Andreescu wants to celebrate little bit more before getting back to work

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu returned to her hometown a conquering hero on Wednesday with a little more celebrating to do before getting back to work and setting new goals, such as staying injury-free. (Photo: BiancaAndreescu/Twitter)

Tennis court to runway: Serena Williams hits Fashion Week

Only three days after her shocking loss in the US Open final, Serena Williams went from the court to the runway to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena Williams. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham