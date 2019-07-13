Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports, Tennis

Roger Federer finally beats Rafael Nadal, is in Wimbledon final

AGENCIES
Published Jul 13, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:41 am IST
The eight-time Swiss champion won 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a titanic contest lasting three hours, two minutes.
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon in London on Friday.(Photo: AP)
 Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon in London on Friday.(Photo: AP)

London: Roger Federer moved into his 12th Wimbledon men’s singles final, further extending his own record, with a hard-fought defeat of Rafael Nadal in front of an enraptured Centre Court crowd.

The eight-time Swiss champion won 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a titanic contest lasting three hours, two minutes.

 

Federer took the first set with a tie-break, winning the final four points in succession. Nadal responded impressively breaking Federer twice to take the second set 6-1 in 37 minutes.

Federer, however, regained his poise and form, playing high quality tennis to take the third set and move to 5-3 in the fourth.

Nadal saved two match points on his own serve at 3-5 but could not force home a break point at 4-5. Another two match points came, and went, but at the fifth attempt Federer clinched the match.

“I’m exhausted,” said Federer, adding, “It was tough at the end — Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match.”

Federer meets Novak Djokovic in the final, a repeat of the finals of 2014 and 2015 both of which were won by Djokovic.

Defending champion Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final.

The world No.1 and four-time Wimbledon winner booked his 25th Grand Slam final appearance with a nervy 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Spain’s 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

“This has been a remarkable tournament for me and to be in another final is a dream come true,” said the top seed.

“I had to dig deep, Roberto was playing his first semifinal at a Grand Slam and he was not really overwhelmed,” Djokovic said.

“It was a really close opening four to five games of the third set that could have gone either way — thankfully it went mine,” he added.

...
Tags: roger federer, wimbledon, rafael nadal


