Sports Tennis 09 Feb 2020 Fed Cup: USA beats L ...
Sports, Tennis

Fed Cup: USA beats Latvia in doubles decider to reach the finals

AFP
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
New Australian Open champion Kenin and Mattek-Sands ensured the USA reached the finals in Budapest
Sofia Kenin of USA (L) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of USA celebrate after defeating Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the womens doubles to advance Team USA in the 2020 Fed Cup qualifier at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. AFP Photo
 Sofia Kenin of USA (L) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of USA celebrate after defeating Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the womens doubles to advance Team USA in the 2020 Fed Cup qualifier at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. AFP Photo

Los Angeles: Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova 6-4, 6-0 in a deciding doubles as the USA survived a Saturday scare to beat unheralded Latvia 3-2 and reach the Fed Cup finals.

New Australian Open champion Kenin and Mattek-Sands ensured the USA reached the finals in Budapest from April 14-19 after both Serena Williams and Kenin had been stunned in the singles as Latvia levelled the qualifier 2-2 in Seattle.

 

Sevastova had earlier inflicted a shock first Fed Cup singles loss on Williams 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

"We were playing in the USA so obviously the crowd was going to be for Serena. I just tried to give it my best," Sevastova said of her win at the Angel of the Wings arena.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, bounced back from losing the first set by cruising through the second set in 33 minutes, but she was outplayed on the big points in the second tiebreak.

Sevastova used her powerful serve to deliver aces at key moments, and a precision forehand ended Williams' perfect streak at 14 wins after a 2hr 25min marathon.

Williams looked fatigued in her first Fed Cup singles match in four years. She had played doubles with sister Venus in her last tournament appearance in 2018.

Williams' loss to Sevastova comes just weeks after she was shocked by China's world number 27 Wang Qiang in the last 32 of the Australian Open.

...
Tags: fed cup, fed cup finals


