167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Sports Tennis 07 Sep 2020 So sorry: Djokovic d ...
Sports, Tennis

So sorry: Djokovic disqualified from US Open for striking judge

AFP
Published Sep 7, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
The world number one apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain's Busta
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP)
 Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP)

New York: Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.

The world number one apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her full toss in the throat.

The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.

Djokovic rushed over to check on her, placing his hand on her back as she struggled to breathe. After a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

Around ten minutes of discussions then ensued between Djokovic and the tournament referee Soeren Friemel, during which the world number one pleaded his case.

 

The umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default. Djokovic shook hands with his opponent before leaving the court without appearing to shake the umpire's hand.

'So wrong'

He went then directly to his car and left the Flushing Meadows site in New York without speaking to reporters.

Djokovic, 33, later posted an apology on Instagram saying he was "so sorry."

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," he wrote, adding that "thank God" the woman was okay.

"I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," Djokovic said.

 

He also apologized to tournament organizers for "my behavior" but did not say whether he thought they were right to default him.

The United States Tennis Association said Djokovic had been defaulted under the Grand Slam rules for "intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences."

The body added that he would lose all ranking points and prize money from the tournament.

Referee Friemel said Djokovic told him he should not be defaulted because it was unintentional.

 

Friemel said he agreed there was no intent but that it was a clear-cut case of Djokovic hitting the ball "angrily and recklessly."

"She was clearly hurt and in pain. There was no other option," he told reporters.

The Serbian star is one of only a handful of players to be disqualified from a men's singles tournament at a Grand Slam since John McEnroe was infamously tossed from the Australian Open in 1990.

Djokovic had been chasing an 18th Grand Slam title at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center.

He was hoping to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament, in the race for the all-time men's Slam singles title record.

 

Djokovic is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

Carreno Busta said he did not see the incident.

"I was celebrating the break with my coach," he told reporters.

"When I heard that the line judge was on the floor I was in shock. I never expected this moment when playing Novak.

"I think it was bad luck," he added.

Former players reacted with shock at the disqualification but said officials had made the correct decision.

New winner

"Right call!" former women's world number one Tracy Austin wrote on Twitter.

 

Four-time US Open champion Martina Navratilova said officials "had no choice" but to default Djokovic.

Former British number one Greg Rusedski described the disqualification as "unbelievable" but said officials had made the "correct decision."

A USTA spokesperson said the line judge was "doing okay" after receiving treatment from medical staff.

Djokovic had been the overwhelming favorite to capture a fourth US Open title.

His disqualification blows the men's draw wide open and means it will crown a first-time Grand Slam winner next Sunday.

 

"Now it gets interesting," said fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who described Djokovic as "very unlucky."

"It's going to be one of the young guys," who wins, Zverev added after becoming the first German to reach the US Open last eight since 2007.

Fifth seed Zverev bulldozed Spain's unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 while 12th seed Canadian Denis Shapovalov beat David Goffin for a maiden Grand Slam last-eight spot.

In the women's draw, American Jennifer Brady, seeded 28th, stunned three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber while eighth seed Petra Martic was bundled out by Kazakhstan's 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva.

 

And American Shelby Rogers upset sixth seed Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (8/6). She will next play two-time Slam winner Naomi Osaka, who defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4.

...
Tags: novak djokovic, djokovic hit judge, djokovic disqualified, us open
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From Sports

File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

Chennai Super Kings player Kedhar Jadav and others at Chennai Airport before leaving to UAE to participate in IPL-2020, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Wanna watch IPL? You’ll need an annual subscription on Disney+ Hotstar

Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh. AP Photo

Double trouble for CSK: Harbhajan Singh backs out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons

The Chennai Super Kings team.

Relief for CSK as 13 of its COVID-19-hit staffers now test negative



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Tennis 'big three' plan to help lowest-ranked players: Djokovic

THE BIG THREE: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Courtesy ThisBlogs

'Tricky' for Ashleigh Barty to maintain training intensity in shutdown

Australia's Ashleigh Barty makes a forehand return. AP Photo

Coronavirus shutdown has exposed 'inequities' of tennis: Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King urging people to wear masks during the virus shutdown. Twitter Photo

ATP-WTA merger has the support of many top male players: Andy Murray

Britain's Andy Murray leaves the courts at the end of a practice session. AFP Photo

French Open tennis postponed until September because of COVID-19

File photo of construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. AP File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham