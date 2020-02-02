Sports Tennis 02 Feb 2020 Thiem wins 2nd set, ...
Sports, Tennis

Thiem wins 2nd set, evens Australian Open final

AP
Published Feb 2, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Djokovic is a seven-time champion at Melbourne Park, where he has never lost a final or semifinal he has contested
Austria's Dominic Thiem gestures to the chair umpire during his men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,on Sunday. AP photo
 Austria's Dominic Thiem gestures to the chair umpire during his men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,on Sunday. AP photo

Dominic Thiem has taken the second set to level the Australian Open final against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

After surrendering the first 6-4 with a double-fault on set point, Thiem broke Djokovic’s serve in the third game and then fended off a break point in the sixth game before dropping serve in the eighth to make it 4-4.

 

Fifth-seeded Thiem broke again in the next game after Djokovic was first warned by chair umpire Damien Dumusois for exceeding the 25-second serve clock at 15-30 and then penalized with a fault on break point for exceeding the time allowance again.

At the change over, Djokovic told Dumusois he’d done a “great job, especially in the second one. You made yourself famous.” Thiem held in the next game to take the set 6-4.

Earlier, Defending champion Novak Djokovic won the opening set of the Australian Open final 6-4 to take the lead over Dominic Thiem on Sunday.
Djokovic held a 3-0 lead before Thiem broke back but the Austrian then double-faulted on the second set point as he was serving to stay in the set.
Serbia's Djokovic, 32, is seeking his eighth Australian Open title while Thiem, 26, is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.

...
Tags: australian open final, djokovic, dominic thiem, australian open final 2020, aus final 2020, djokovic vs thiem


Related Stories

Djokovic eyes eighth Australian Open title against Thiem

Latest From Sports

Navdeep Saini celebrates the wicket of Taylor during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand on Sunday. PTI photo

India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I, notch up rare 5-0 whitewash

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England. AP photo

Liverpool setting new standards in EPL

The first of two works of art in tribute to Kobe Bryant is unveiled by the artist, Perry Milou, right, and the Lower Merion cheerleaders as the school paid tribute to alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the seven other victims helicopter crash in California, during a ceremony. AP photo

Bryant's stolen jersey returned for ceremony at high school

Novak Djokovic (AFP photo)

Djokovic eyes eighth Australian Open title against Thiem



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Djokovic eyes eighth Australian Open title against Thiem

Novak Djokovic (AFP photo)

Sofia Kenin stuns Garbine Muguruza to win 1st Australian Open title

America's Sofia Kenin on Saturday lifted her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of Australian Open. With this win, Kenin becomes the youngest Australian Open women's singles champion in 12 years. (Photo:AP)

Dominic Thiem seeks inspiration from Novak Djokovic before final

Dominic Thiem will watch a treasured home movie of his recent win over Novak Djokovic at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals as he seeks inspiration to take down the defending champion Serb in the Australian Open decider. (Photo:AFP)

8-time champ Novak Djokovic gears up to face Dominic Thiem

An Australian Open that has seen the men’s establishment shaken by young talent comes to a fitting close on Sunday when defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem in an intergenerational decider. (Photo:AFP)

Garbine Muguruza’s experience will help in Aus Open final: Justine Henin

Garbine Muguruza’s big-match experience should prove the difference in the Australian Open women’s final against American surprise package Sofia Kenin, according to seven-times Grand Slam champion Justine Henin. (Photo:AFP/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham