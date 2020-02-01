Sofia Kenin stuns Garbine Muguruza to win 1st Australian Open title

America's Sofia Kenin on Saturday lifted her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of Australian Open. With this win, Kenin becomes the youngest Australian Open women's singles champion in 12 years. (Photo:AP)

Melbourne: America's Sofia Kenin on Saturday lifted her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of Australian Open. Kenin overcame Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in the finals of the tournament.

With this win, Kenin becomes the youngest Australian Open women's singles champion in 12 years. The two-times Grand slam winner Muguruza played aggressive tennis and did not allow the American to get any momentum, taking the set 6-4.

However, Kenin bounced back in the second set with a terrific display of tennis skills and won the set 6-2. Kenin dominated the Spanish star in the third set and outclassed Muguruza 6-2.