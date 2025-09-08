Telugu Titans Bring Pro Kabaddi League Excitement to GITAM University

Vizag: The electrifying spirit of kabaddi came alive at GITAM University as part of a special engagement activity held during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12.

Students and fans were treated to an exclusive event featuring players of the home side – Telugu Titans – along with E. Prasad Rao, Technical Director of PKL, and Arun Karthik, Assistant Dean at GITAM.



The event kicked off with an insightful conversation between Mr. Rao and Mr. Karthik, where they discussed the growth of kabaddi, the importance of university-level sports, and the role of PKL in inspiring young athletes.

Mr. E Prasad Rao, Technical Director of the PKL, said, “Kabaddi is not just a sport, it is in our culture and our identity. What once began as a humble village game has grown into a global spectacle, because of the Pro Kabaddi League. From beaches to indoor arenas, from the Asian Games to the world stage, the sport has undergone a complete transformation — and I believe the day is not far when India will win its first Olympic gold medal in kabaddi.” He concluded with a funny quip, saying, “If you want to be a crorepati, join the Pro Kabaddi League!”

Fans and members of the university’s kabaddi club also had the opportunity to interact with the players directly. Students asked engaging questions, learned more about life as professional athletes, and shared their own passion for the sport.

“I come from a small village, and kabaddi has transformed my life. People not only in India but also around the world know us kabaddi players because of this sport. That recognition itself feels like a dream come true. More importantly, kabaddi has given us the strength to support our families, which I believe is the biggest achievement of all. This journey proves that if you are dedicated, even humble beginnings can take you to the global stage,” said Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik.

Adding to the excitement, the program featured fun games and quiz sessions with the players, making the day memorable for everyone involved. The initiative reinforced PKL’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport and encouraging the next generation of kabaddi enthusiasts to pursue their passion both on and off the mat.