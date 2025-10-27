Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 to Enter Eliminator 3

New Delhi: Telugu Titans edged past southern rivals Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 in a thrilling Mini-Qualifier at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Sunday night to book their place in Eliminator 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

Bharat Hooda and Vijay Malik starred for the Titans with Super 10s, while Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 for the Bulls wasn’t enough to secure victory.

The match saw frequent lead changes, with the Titans holding a narrow edge at halftime (16-14). The Bulls struck back in the second half with their first All Out, but the Titans responded strongly through Bharat Hooda and Shankar Gadai, who inflicted a late All Out to reclaim control.

Vijay Malik’s late surge sealed the win for the Titans, who now move to Eliminator 3. The Bulls, meanwhile, will face Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2 on Monday for another shot at qualification.

Monday’s PKL Schedule:

Eliminator 2: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Qualifier 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm onwards.