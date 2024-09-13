Telangana Master Athletes Shine at World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg Sweden

The competition included various athletic events and the heptathlon, distributed across three stadiums, each suited to its respective events. Notably, one of these venues was the historic New Ullevi Olympic Stadium. However, all the events were ultimately held at the Slottsskogsvallen Stadium.

The event also saw several former Olympians participating show the level of competition.

Malleeswari, who has won numerous gold medals in national competitions, marked her international debut with an impressive performance. She competed in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events, securing 42nd, 46th, and 30th world ranks, respectively. Additionally, she was part of the 4x100 relay team that secured 7th rank and the 4x400 relay team that finished 6th.

Malleeswari credits her success to her coach, Shefil, who has been instrumental in her training and preparation. "Coach Shefil has been a constant source of guidance and support throughout my journey,"

She also expressed her gratitude to her co-athlete and friend, Kruti, who has been a pillar of support throughout her journey. "Kruti has been with me every step of the way, from travelling to Sweden to competing in the events," and I'm grateful for her presence in my life."

"I'm thrilled to have represented India on the global stage and achieved these remarkable rankings," said Malleeswari, beaming with pride. "This was my first international competition, and I'm eager to continue pushing myself to new heights."

Malleeswari's achievement is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the support of her coach and fellow athletes.

Kruti Kadakia, a freelance interior designer and resident of Hyderabad says that it was her first World Masters Championship. My first event was the 800 meters at the New Ullevi Olympic Stadium. To my surprise, I saved 12 seconds off my previous time, finishing in 3:02 minutes for 800 meters and ranking 28th in the world. Next, I had the 1500 meters at Björlanda Stadium. The 1500 meters turned out to be my best race yet—I overcame all the challenges I'd faced during practice, from fatigue at 1000 meters to breathing difficulties, and finished strong in the last 100 meters, shaving 17 seconds off my time and ranking 19th in the world.

I also had the honour of competing in the 4x400 meters relay with Team India at Slottsskogsvallen Stadium. Having raced in all three stadiums, this one felt different—the surface required more effort to run and accelerate. Our fabulous Team India finished 6th in the world, completing the race in just under 4 minutes and 47 seconds, she shares.

Kruti says it is an excellent forum to engage older athletes. The government must also encourage Indians of all age categories to lead a very active lifestyle.