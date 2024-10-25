Telangana Chess player achieves rare feat

Hyderabad: Hailing from Telangana's Warangal, Grand Master (GM) Arjun Erigaisi etched his name in history books as he became only the second Indian Chess player after Viswanathan Anand to go past 2800 Elo rating mark.

Arjun was representing team Alkaloid at the European Chess Club Cup 2024. On Thursday, he overpowered Russia's Dmitry Andreikin with Whites in the fifth round, which helped him in achieving the unique feat. The victory also earned him a World number 3 spot in the live rating list.

Over-all, the genius from Warangal also gets a place in an elite world list as he is only the 16th player to cross the 2800 rating points.

What is Elo rating system:

The Elo rating is a system for measuring a chess player's skill level. The rating system is adopted by many international organisations including the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Based on the average rating points (Elo rating), FIDE makes categories in tournaments.