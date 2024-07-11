Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: After a successful campaign in the USA and West Indies, team India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due next year.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to request the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a change of venue. The board may ask the Cricket governing body to allot Dubai or Sri Lanka as venues for team India's matches.

The BCCI, earlier had denied travel to Pakistan and asked the Asia Cricket Council to change the venue of Asia Cup 2023, but the venue was not completely changed, rather the tournament was held in a hybrid mode -- India played its games in Sri Lanka, remaining matches were held in Pakistan.

The ninth edition of ICC's Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025 in Pakistan. Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the coveted ICC event.