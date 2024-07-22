Team India reaches Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series

Hyderabad: Team India had on Monday reached Colombo for the three match T20I series scheduled from July 27.

The Young Indian squad led by Suryakumar Yadav will take on the struggling Sri Lanka after their (team India's) comfortable series win (4-1) against Zimbabwe.

The series will mark the beginning of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the head coach.

As per the schedule, the three T20s will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) in Kandy.

The Indian squad has received a warm welcome upon their arrival. Pictures of the team led by coach Gambhir at the airport are all over the internet.

In the pictures head coach Gambhir, Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Vice Captain Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshadeep Singh, Riyan Parag and Ravi Bishnoi were seen.

Squad for T20Is:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd Siraj.