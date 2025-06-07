Team India Lands in UK for Five-Match Test Series Against England

London: The Indian cricket team has arrived in the United Kingdom for its much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, starting later this month.



The series is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Team India departed for the UK from Mumbai on Friday night.

A new-look Indian side will be led by newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill, marking the beginning of a new era following the recent retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Several Indian players had already reached England as part of the India A squad currently engaged in a three-match unofficial Test series against England Lions.

"It's good to be a part of the Indian cricket team, especially in a Test series. Welcome to the UK," newcomer Sai Sudharsan said in a video posted by the BCCI on 'X'.