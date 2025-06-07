Team India Lands in UK for Five-Match Test Series Against England
The first Test of the series will be played in Leeds from June 20
London: The Indian cricket team has arrived in the United Kingdom for its much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, starting later this month.
The series is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Team India departed for the UK from Mumbai on Friday night.
A new-look Indian side will be led by newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill, marking the beginning of a new era following the recent retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Several Indian players had already reached England as part of the India A squad currently engaged in a three-match unofficial Test series against England Lions.
"It's good to be a part of the Indian cricket team, especially in a Test series. Welcome to the UK," newcomer Sai Sudharsan said in a video posted by the BCCI on 'X'.
The first Test will be played in Leeds from June 20, followed by matches in Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Manchester (July 23-27), and The Oval (August 4-8).
