Team India Coach Responds on Ind-Pak Asia Cup Match Boycott Demand

Dubai: India's Dutch fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Saturday said that India-Pakistan boycott sentiments remain a sensitive issue but the players are strictly following the directives of the BCCI and the Indian government.

"It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public."

This is what we have discussed in the team meetings. Players are here to play cricket. We are following government instructions," the former Netherlands cricketer and India support staff member said.