Tata to Award World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team with Sierra

Pune: Tata Motors Thursday said it will present the champions of the Indian women’s cricket team with the first units of its upcoming new Tata Sierra SUV to celebrate India’s historic win of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 for the first time after defeating South Africa.

The new Sierra will be launched on Nov.25, marking the return of the iconic Sierra nameplate, now redesigned for the modern era.

The SUV is likely to be offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, while lower variants could get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.

“The Company will be presenting the top-end model of the Sierra to each member of the team, applauding their indomitable spirit and recognizing their immense contribution and sacrifice in bringing glory to the country,” it said in a statement.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has made the entire nation proud with their extraordinary performance and remarkable win.”

He said their journey stands as a true testament to determination and the power of belief, qualities that inspire every Indian.

“We are privileged to present these legends with another legend, The Tata Sierra. This is our salute to their spirit and the pride they have brought to the nation,” Chandra noted.

After the BCCI announced a Rs 51-crore cash reward for the team, state governments followed suit with rewards for players from their respective states.