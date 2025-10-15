Tamil Thalaivas Should Aim to Win Their Next Match to Secure Playoffs Berth: Rishank Devadiga

Day 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed intense action and several crucial performances that could shape the Playoffs race. The Gujarat Giants kept their hopes of a top-eight finish alive with a hard-fought 40-32 win against the Patna Pirates, while the UP Yoddhas staged an impressive comeback to beat the Tamil Thalaivas 32-21. Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga analysed the matches and the teams’ prospects.



Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga elaborated on UP Yoddhas’ win:



“The way UP Yoddhas played was commendable. Although their defense looked a bit off at the start, the players quickly backed themselves. Especially Hitesh, who scored seven tackle points, that completely changed the direction of the match in UP’s favour. We saw the Yoddhas play like a champion side. At the beginning of the season, we considered them one of the strongest teams, and their three raiders — Guman Singh, Gagan Gowda, and Bhawani Rajput — proved why. All three contributed crucial points. Earlier, in matches they lost, usually only one of them — Guman, Gagan, or Bhawani used to perform. But in this match against Tamil Thalaivas, all three stepped up, which made all the difference and helped UP Yoddhas secure the win.”

On Tamil Thalaivas’ chances of qualifying for the Playoffs:

“If we talk about Tamil Thalaivas, their upcoming three matches are against Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi, and Bengal Warriorz. I believe they can win two of these — against Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz. However, the match with Dabang Delhi will be a tough fight, and they must aim to win that one too. Beating top teams strengthens your position on the points table. They should take one game at a time, starting with Gujarat Giants. Arjun Deshwal will need to start strong against Shadloui, who is currently in good form.”

On Gujarat Giants’ win and Shadloui’s performance:

“Winning was extremely important for Gujarat Giants, and Shadloui played a major role once again. He was impressive in the last match and continued that dominance — both in raiding and defense. Whenever Shadloui performs well, Gujarat Giants tend to win, and that pattern continued in this match. He started the match aggressively, earning points right from his first raid. Shadloui scored four raid points and four tackle points, finishing with a total of eight. His body language looked completely different — full of confidence and control. When Shadloui plays with this kind of intensity, he becomes a nightmare for opposition raiders, and that was evident in this game.”

On Patna Pirates’ chances of making it to the Playoffs:

“This was a crucial opportunity for Patna Pirates. Had they won, they could have strengthened their chances of breaking into the top eight. However, their upcoming fixtures look very challenging — one against the Bulls, who are in excellent form, and another against Puneri Paltan. The match against Bengal Warriorz could go in their favour, but the remaining two will be tough battles. So, I believe Patna’s chances of making it to the top eight have now become quite slim.”