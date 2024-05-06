T20 World Cup receives Terror Threat; Cricket West Indies assures safety

Hyderabad: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has reassured everyone regarding the security concerns for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This comes after Cricbuzz reported of a terror threat received by the West Indies to T20 world Cup from North Pakistan.



"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," Jonny Graves, the CEO of the CWI told Cricbuzz."Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries," read the security alert in the report.West Indies and the United States will Co-host the T20 World Cup from June 1 to 29.Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago will hold the World Cup matches in West Indies.