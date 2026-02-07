 Top
Home » Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beat Netherlands by 3 Wickets in Opener

Sports
7 Feb 2026 2:40 PM IST

Faheem Ashraf’s late hitting helped Pakistan survive the scare and secure the win

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beat Netherlands by 3 Wickets in Opener
x
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo. (Photo by AFP)
Colombo: Pakistan defeated Netherlands by three wickets in T20 World Cup opener here on Saturday. Sent in to bat, Netherlands lost the way in the later part of their innings after a strong start as Pakistan bowled them out for 147 in 19.5 overs.
In reply, opener Sahibzada Farhan made 47 off 31 balls, while Faheem Ashraf played an unbeaten 11-ball 29-run cameo to help Pakistan chase down the target with three balls to spare.
Paul van Meekeren (2/20) and Aryan Dutt (2/33) were the most successful bowlers for Netherlands.
Brief Scores:
Netherlands: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Scott Edwards 37, Bas de Leede 30; Salman Mirza 3/24, Saim Ayub 2/7, Mohammad Nawaz 2/38, Abrar Ahmed 2/23).
Pakistan: 148 for 7 in 19.3 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 47, Faheem Ashraf 29 not out, Paul van Meekeren 2/20, Aryan Dutt 2/33).
( Source : PTI )
Pakistan. netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 
Sri Lanka 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X