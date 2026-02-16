T20 World Cup 2026: Omarzai Powers Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win Over UAE

New Delhi: Azmatullah Omarzai produced an all-round show to power Afghanistan to five-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in their Group D T20 World Cup fixture here on Monday. Omarzai first returned with figures of 4/15 to help restrict UAE to 160 for 9.

He then played a match-winning cameo of 40 not out after Ibrahim Zadran scored 53 to take Afghanistan to their first win in the ongoing edition.

For UAE, Sohaib Khan scored his second consecutive fifty, smashing 68 off 48 balls while Alishan Sharafu contributed 31-ball 40.

Brief Score.

UAE 160 for 9 in 20 overs (Sohaib Khan 68, Alishan Sharafu 40; Azmatullah Omarzai 4/15).

Afghanistan 162 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 53; Azmatullah Omarzai 40 not out; Muhammad Arfan 2/30, Junaid Siddique 2/23).