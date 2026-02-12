 Top
Home » Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Beat Oman By 105 Runs

Sports
12 Feb 2026 2:30 PM IST

Mohammad Nadeem was the only standout batter for Oman, remaining unbeaten on 53

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Beat Oman By 105 Runs
x
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Wasim Ali during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka registered a huge victory by defeating Oman by 105 runs in the group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka piled up a formidable 225 for 5 against Oman, powered by blazing fifties from Pavan Rathnayake, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis.

In reply, Oman could manage only 120 for 9, with Mohammad Nadeem emerging as the lone bright spot, remaining unbeaten on 53.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
sri lanka T20 World Cup 2026 
Sri Lanka 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X