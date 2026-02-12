T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Beat Oman By 105 Runs

Sri Lanka registered a huge victory by defeating Oman by 105 runs in the group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka piled up a formidable 225 for 5 against Oman, powered by blazing fifties from Pavan Rathnayake, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis.

In reply, Oman could manage only 120 for 9, with Mohammad Nadeem emerging as the lone bright spot, remaining unbeaten on 53.