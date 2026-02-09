T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani-led Attack Helps Zimbabwe Skittle Out Oman For 103

Colombo: Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani wreaked havoc with the new ball before his pace-bowling colleague Richard Ngarava joined him in the demolition job to skittle out Oman for 103 in their Group B T20 World Cup fixture here on Monday. The duo of Muzarabani (3/16 in 4 overs) and Richard Ngarava (3/17 in 4 overs) were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe as Oman put up an ordinary display with the bat. They were in danger of being bowled out for a much lesser total after slipping to 27 for five in the seventh over.

Pacer Brad Evans also chipped in with impressive figures of 3/18 from 3.5 overs in a brilliant Zimbabwean bowling performance.

Vinayak Shukla (28 off 21 balls), Sufyan Mehmood (25 off 39) and Nadeem Khan (20 off 18) were the significant contributors with the bat for Oman.

Opting to field after the coin landed in favour of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, Muzarabani struck thrice and lefty-arm seamer Richard Ngarava once to leave Oman precariously placed at 17 for four in the fourth over.

Raza then brought himself onto the attack and tasted success when he beat Wasim Ali in the flight to disturb his stumps.

After none of their top five batters managed to reach double digits, Mehmood and wicketkeeper Shukla tried to stabilise the Oman innings with a partnership of 42 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, just when their association had begun to raise hopes of lending their total a semblance of respectability, Oman lost their sixth wicket in the form of Shukla.

He was sent back by Ngarava after a brilliant catch by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor off a back of a length delivery that cramped the batter for space.

This was soon followed by the wicket of Jiten Ramanandi as Ngarava struck for the third time in the game and Oman slipped to 71 for seven in the 15th over.

Evans then broke the resistance of Mehmood as the batter holed out at deep square leg after a half-hearted pull shot.