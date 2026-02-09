 Top
Home » Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey Help Scotland To Post 207/4 Against Italy

Sports
9 Feb 2026 12:45 PM IST

Put in to bat first, Scotland’s opening pair put on a solid 126-run partnership, giving the team the platform they needed to push past the 200-run mark. George Munsey led the charge with an impressive 84 off 54 balls

T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey Help Scotland To Post 207/4 Against Italy
x
Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Scotland and Italy, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
George Munsey’s 84 helped Scotland post a total of 207/4 against Italy in their group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Put in to bat first, Scotland’s opening pair put on a solid 126-run partnership, giving the team the platform they needed to push past the 200-run mark. George Munsey led the charge with an impressive 84 off 54 balls. He was well supported by Michael Jones (37), Brandon McMullen (41), and Michael Leask, who chipped in with crucial runs to help Scotland put a formidable total on the board.
Italy, making their World Cup debut, will need 208 runs to win the match.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
scotland T20 World Cup 2026 italy 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X