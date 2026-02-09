T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey Help Scotland To Post 207/4 Against Italy

George Munsey’s 84 helped Scotland post a total of 207/4 against Italy in their group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Put in to bat first, Scotland’s opening pair put on a solid 126-run partnership, giving the team the platform they needed to push past the 200-run mark. George Munsey led the charge with an impressive 84 off 54 balls. He was well supported by Michael Jones (37), Brandon McMullen (41), and Michael Leask, who chipped in with crucial runs to help Scotland put a formidable total on the board.

Italy, making their World Cup debut, will need 208 runs to win the match.