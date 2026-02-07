T20 World Cup 2026, India vs USA: Winning Probability, Squads, Head-To-Head

The defending champions, India, will take on the USA in a group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team India are among the favourites to win the World Cup and will enter the tournament with confidence following their recent series victory against New Zealand, as well as their Asia Cup triumph.

The Men in Blue have been in tremendous form and will look to open their campaign with a win against the USA today.

Abhishek Sharma is in brilliant form and will aim to give India a strong start alongside Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav are also in great touch, providing a significant boost to the side. India’s all-rounders, including Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, will further strengthen the team’s balance.

The USA, meanwhile, will take the field with some confidence after giving New Zealand a scare in a warm-up match, despite ending up on the losing side.

Winning probability

India hold a clear upper hand over the USA and are expected to win today’s group-stage match. India boast an explosive and deep batting lineup, complemented by quality spinners such as Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, which could prove challenging for the USA.

Head-to-Head India have faced the USA only once in T20 internationals, during the previous T20 World Cup, where India registered a comfortable victory.

Squads:

India (hosts): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.