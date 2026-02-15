 Top
Home » Sports

T20 WC 2026, IND vs PAK Live: India 82/1 in 8 Overs

Sports
15 Feb 2026 6:36 PM IST

This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history

T20 WC 2026, IND vs PAK Live: India 82/1 in 8 Overs
x
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (Photo by AFP)

Defending champions India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane group stage clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history. India have clearly dominated this rivalry on the world stage, winning seven of the previous eight encounters, and they will be eager to extend that impressive record.

This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history.

Live Updates

2026-02-15 13:06:19
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
india vs pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X