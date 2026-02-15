Defending champions India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane group stage clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history. India have clearly dominated this rivalry on the world stage, winning seven of the previous eight encounters, and they will be eager to extend that impressive record.

This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history.