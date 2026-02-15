T20 WC 2026, IND vs PAK Live: India 82/1 in 8 Overs
This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history
Defending champions India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane group stage clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cup history. India have clearly dominated this rivalry on the world stage, winning seven of the previous eight encounters, and they will be eager to extend that impressive record.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:28 PM IST
50 up for Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan brings up his half-century from just 27 balls.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:24 PM IST
Good powerplay for India
India scored 52 for 1 in the powerplay. Ishan Kishan is going strong with 42 runs.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:20 PM IST
India 41/1 after 5 overs
India reach 41 for 1 at the end of 5th over with Ishan Kishan striking well for the men-in-blue.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:12 PM IST
After losing Abhishek, Ishan takes charge
Ishan Kishan is taking charge of the innings after India lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma.
India: 16/1 in 2 overs.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:04 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma departs 0
India loses first wicket, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha picks up the wicket Abhishek Sharma.
India 1/1 in 1 over.
- 15 Feb 2026 6:51 PM IST
No handshake between India, Pakistan captains at toss
India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not shake hands at the toss for the T20 World Cup showdown at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
- 15 Feb 2026 6:46 PM IST
Pakistan Playing XI
Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.
- 15 Feb 2026 6:42 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma back in Playing XI
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varum Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 15 Feb 2026 6:37 PM IST
Pakistan wins toss, opts to bowl
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the high-octane clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium.