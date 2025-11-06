T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Set to Host Final, Five Venues Shortlisted

New Delhi: The BCCI has shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai as the venues for next year's T20 World Cup with the final to be played in Ahmedabad. The 2023 ODI World Cup final, between India and Australia, was also conducted in Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of over one lakh.

That edition of the marquee competition was held across 10 venues in total.

It is learnt that the ICC will announce the full schedule of the February-March tournament next week.

The event will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka which will act as a neutral venue for Pakistan as per an agreed arrangement with india.

Three venues in Sri Lanka will host the games, including Colombo.

India will go into the home World Cup as defending champions, having won the previous edition in Barbados in June last year.

The five chosen venues in India are Tier 1 cities and are expected to draw in packed crowds.

If Pakistan reach the final, the summit clash will be played in Sri Lanka.

Irrespective of the host nation, India and Pakistan will play all their games at a neutral venue till 2027, as per the agreement reached by the ICC, BCCI and the PCB.