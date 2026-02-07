T20 World 2026, West Indies vs Scotland: Winning Probability, Squads, Head-To-Head

West Indies will take on Scotland in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Scotland and West Indies are placed in Group C alongside England, Nepal, and Italy. The International Cricket Council replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the former refused to play their matches in India due to security concerns.

West Indies will be looking to win their opening match against Scotland, who lost both of their warm-up games against Afghanistan and Namibia in Bengaluru.

Winning Probability

West Indies appear to be the stronger side on paper, boasting a powerful batting lineup with likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd. In contrast, Scotland come into the match after defeats in their warm-up fixtures. The Windies therefore have a better chance of winning, but Scotland should not be taken lightly, as they have produced notable upsets in previous T20 World Cups.

Head-to-Head

Scotland have faced West Indies only once in T20 internationals, with Scotland winning that encounter.

Squads

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.