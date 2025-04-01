Sydney Sixers signs Virat Kohli for next two seasons of BBL, but...

Taking the internet by storm, Sydney Sixers on April 1st announced on their official social media handle that team India premier batter Virat Kohli is all set to take part in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).



In a post on X, the BBL team wrote, "King Kohli 🤩, Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons!✍️ #LIKEASIXER"

Fans were left in a state of shock after the announcement post as the BCCI bars its players from participating in foreign leagues.

Many fans flooded the comment section and asked AI bots and other users to verify the information. However, Sydney Sixers themselves brought down the suspense a few hours later, and said that the post was an "April Fools Day Prank."





"April Fools," the SixersBBL handle commented.

'Good One,' a user commented, While another sarcastically said, "King Kohli is finally getting a Trophy winning Franchise 🤪🤪😭," A third one commented, "Sorry Sydney Sixers ,You don't have the strength to keep Kohli !!! BTW You Can be happy by posting April Fool stuff."



Meanwhile, Kohli's IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is sitting at the top of the points table with two straight wins. Without surprises, the 36-year-old player is the highest scorer (90) for the team.